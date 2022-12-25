Customs department find gold worth 40 lakhs in flight's washroom

Customs department at Cochin International Airport on Sunday recovered gold, concealed inside a packet from a private flight's washroom. The gold was worth ₹40 lakh, according tot he custom officials. A custom department official told ANI news agency that the gold, weighing 815 grams, was found abandoned in a washroom of a flight, that flew down to Kerala from Dubai. The officer suspected that the passenger has abandoned the gold out of fear.

