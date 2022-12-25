Customs department find gold worth 40 lakhs in flight's washroom

Customs department at Cochin International Airport on Sunday recovered gold, concealed inside a packet from a private flight's washroom. The gold was worth ₹40 lakh, according tot he custom officials. A custom department official told ANI news agency that the gold, weighing 815 grams, was found abandoned in a washroom of a flight, that flew down to Kerala from Dubai. The officer suspected that the passenger has abandoned the gold out of fear.
Customs department at Cochin International Airport on Sunday recovered gold, concealed inside a packet from a private flight's washroom. The gold was worth ₹40 lakh, according tot he custom officials. A custom department official told ANI news agency that the gold, weighing 815 grams, was found abandoned in a washroom of a flight, that flew down to Kerala from Dubai. The officer suspected that the passenger has abandoned the gold out of fear.
Earlier in the day, Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport intercepted a male passenger and seized gold, valued at over ₹44 lakhs, concealed inside his body.
Earlier in the day, Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Cochin International Airport intercepted a male passenger and seized gold, valued at over ₹44 lakhs, concealed inside his body.
"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of Kochi Customs AIU batch, a male passenger coming from Dubai at Cochin International Airport was intercepted at the green channel," officials said.
"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of Kochi Customs AIU batch, a male passenger coming from Dubai at Cochin International Airport was intercepted at the green channel," officials said.
"During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold, weighing around 1068 grams in the compound form worth ₹44.14 lakhs, concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," the customs department added.
"During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold, weighing around 1068 grams in the compound form worth ₹44.14 lakhs, concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," the customs department added.
Yesterday, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over ₹8 lakhs, concealed inside a tin at Trichy Airport, Tamil Nadu. The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats, the customs department said.
Yesterday, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over ₹8 lakhs, concealed inside a tin at Trichy Airport, Tamil Nadu. The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats, the customs department said.
"Seizure of two biscuit-shaped gold pieces (100 47.5 grams) of 24-carat purity, totally weighing 147.5 grams, valued at ₹8,06,530 lakhs from a male pax who arrived at Trichy airport from Singapore by Air India Flight on December 24," the customs department said.
"Seizure of two biscuit-shaped gold pieces (100 47.5 grams) of 24-carat purity, totally weighing 147.5 grams, valued at ₹8,06,530 lakhs from a male pax who arrived at Trichy airport from Singapore by Air India Flight on December 24," the customs department said.
Earlier in November, Trichy airport officials seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport.
Earlier in November, Trichy airport officials seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport.
The gold piece was worth Rs.7,74,590 and was had a purity of 24 carats.
The gold piece was worth Rs.7,74,590 and was had a purity of 24 carats.
The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of a female passenger.
The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of a female passenger.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.