The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Thursday launched an online application for scheduling examination of import cargo for traders at inland container depot Tuglakabad (ICD TKD) here.

“As a major push in technology and digitalisation, Delhi Customs Zone took three important initiatives today," said the ministry of finance in a statement.

The move is aimed towards minimising the physical interface of trade with customs and other stakeholders.

“It is a multi-stakeholder application with customs, CONCOR, customs brokers and importers on the same platform having a shared view of scheduling examination of goods. This initiative will ensure the fullest transparency alongside convenience for trade and other stakeholders," the statement read.

Further, customs at ICD Tuglakabad also inaugurated a Baggage Scanner, which will result in a non-intrusive examination of unaccompanied baggage/palletised import cargo while ensuring swifter clearances. This will also help Customs in targeted intervention to check smuggling, said the statement.

Few days ago, electronic tracking of containerised cargo through the use of smart locks and an application built on Blockchain technology was launched.

Besides, to improve the logistics efficiency of the industry, customs clearance work will take place at the ICD on Sunday and all public holidays. This facility at ICD TKD is being implemented with effect from November 14, with work hours between 9:30 am to 6:00 pm.

ICD Tughlakabad (TKD) since 1993, at its present location, was the second Land port to be set up in the country after Bangalore in 1983. It caters to the need of importers and exporters and is the biggest inland dry port of North India.

This port handles around 2,50,000 TEUs of Exim Cargo and is well connected with four full length rail lines to Gateway ports such as Mumbai, Nhava Sheva, Chennai, Mundra etc. besides bringing the containers by road from other ports such as Ludhiana, Haldia, Calcutta and Kandla, etc.

