Customs duty relief granted on seven items to fight covid

New Delhi: The central government has given temporary customs duty exemption on seven organic chemicals used in the pharmaceutical industry, including raw materials for manufacturing covid test kits.

An official notification from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the relief on six of the chemicals including egg lecithin and cholesterol HP are available till end of August. The duty exemption on raw materials for production of covid test kits is available till end of September, said the notification issued on Monday.

Earlier, the government had given similar customs duty exemption on a host of items used in covid prevention and treatment including diagnostic (marker) kits and blood gas reagents. It had also temporarily exempted customs duty on covid-19 vaccines, oxygen, related gear and oxygen transportation equipment to help reduce the cost of these items and improve supplies. Last month, GST Council slashed the tax rates on 18 classes of products including anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B and Tocilizumab used in treating inflammatory and autoimmune conditions till end of September.

The demand for medical supplies, testing kits and oxygen had skyrocketed in the country during the second wave of the pandemic.

Import duty exemption on the seven items is in public interest, CBIC said. Importers have to follow norms covering shipments eligible for concessional duty.

"The government has exempted basic customs duty on specified active pharmaceutical ingredients/excipients and raw materials for Amphotericin B and Covid test kits manufacturing. This is a well thought exemption granted to fight the Covid crisis and is a step towards making the domestic industry self-reliant while fighting the pandemic," said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY.

The Narendra Modi administration’s current customs duty policy is to encourage the import of only raw materials for local value addition, while import of finished products will face higher tariffs. Local manufacturing in many sectors including pharmaceuticals also get incentives which increases their price competitiveness compared to imported products.

