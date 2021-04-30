New Delhi: The finance ministry on Friday announced customs duty waiver for certain diagnostic kits and reagents for six months as part of efforts to reduce cost of testing during the pandemic.

An official order said that import duty on certain inflammatory diagnostic (marker) kits and blood gas reagents has been exempted till 31 October. The idea is to make sure materials are available for testing various conditions including tissue damage, bacterial infection and blood clots.

The ministry had earlier this month temporarily exempted customs duty on Covid-19 vaccines, oxygen, related gear and oxygen transportation equipment to help reduce the cost of these items and improve supplies. The demand for medical supplies, testing kits and oxygen has skyrocketed as the country faced a devastating second wave of the coronavirus infections this year. So far, over 200,000 coronavirus related deaths have been reported since the pandemic gripped the nation.

Earlier in the day, the union council of ministers reviewed the situation and described the pandemic as a “once in a century crisis" which has thrown a big challenge to the world. The second wave of infections has raised doubts about India’s economic recovery after an expected 7.7% contraction in FY21. In the union budget presented in February, the government scaled up healthcare spending and capital expenditure as part of efforts to save lives and to aid economic recovery through infrastructure building.

The Narendra Modi administration is currently focusing on managing the health crisis and is closely monitoring how the economy is impacted by the second wave of infections. The Centre has already made it clear that lockdown has to be the last resort given the need for protecting livelihoods. However, many states were constrained to impose movement restrictions and curfews to break the chain of infections.

