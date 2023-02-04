Customs duty review will continue: Sanjay Malhotra
- The centre’s revenue projection for FY24 is based on the projected economic growth rate without assuming higher revenue buoyancy
The government will continue to review customs duty rates with the twin aims of promoting local manufacturing and exports, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said in an interview. The centre’s revenue projection for FY24 is based on the projected economic growth rate without assuming higher revenue buoyancy, and the windfall tax on petroleum is under periodical review so that the levy applies only when there are windfall profits, Malhotra said.
