Customs duty review will continue: Sanjay Malhotra

Overall, the philosophy of customs duty changes involves two goals. One is that we want to simplify the duty structure. In that regard, we have reduced the number of tax rates. From 21, it has been brought down to 13. We have removed eight. The second thing is we would be doing a periodic review of the exemptions. So we are continuing with that. About 32 exemptions are being withdrawn in line with the policy that was announced to review these exemptions periodically. (However,) some of them (exemptions) are being extended for five years after review because we feel they are needed. Some of them are being extended for two years, and some are being extended for one year because we have not been able to actually review them as to whether we need them for a longer period. So, that review will be ongoing. The point I’m making is that these exemptions will always be reviewed. We want to minimize exemptions and keep exemptions only wherever you know they are supporting our cause. The cause is basically twofold—deepen and broaden domestic manufacturing and value addition. The other consideration is to promote exports. Sometimes, we impose an export duty, etc., to curb the volatility in prices and keep inflation in check, only essential commodities.