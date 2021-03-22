Customs officials seize over 8 kg gold at Chennai, Trichy airports

The statement further mentioned that earlier on Saturday, Anbazhagan (24), was intercepted at the exit of the airport. On personal search, four packets of gold paste weighing 1.5 kg recovered which were concealed inside his socks and stitched inside his underwear. On extraction 1.33 kg gold valued at Rs. 62 lakhs recovered and seized. A Thamin Ansari was also nabbed from outside the airport when he approached the passenger to take the gold. Both were arrested.