Customs reforms, a thorny issue for long, get a fillip amid coronavirus crisis

New Delhi: India’s customs procedures, often flagged by the World Bank as an area needing reforms to improve the country's ease of doing business ranking, is getting more paperless and automated amid the push for avoiding physical interface during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has introduced a host of measures that will do away with the requirement of signing and examining physical documents before imported goods are cleared. Instead, imports will be processed with electronic documentation. These measures, which will come into force from 15 April, will reduce the time and cost of compliance besides reducing the interface for the trade. It will also provide enhanced security features for verification of authenticity and validity of the electronic documents, according to a circular issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday to field officers.

The circular said the reforms will expedite customs clearance and reduce the transaction cost as well as the interface between customs authorities and importers, exporters and customs brokers.

The new changes include use of electronic gate pass to importers and customs brokers. This will do away with the requirement of taking bulky printouts and maintenance of voluminous physical dockets, said the circular, Also, physical signing of certain documents will no longer be necessary.

Trading across the borders, enforcing contracts, paying taxes and registering property are among the areas that India needs to further reform going by the findings in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report 2020, which ranked India at 63 among 190 nations.

