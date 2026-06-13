Customs seizes 24 foreign gold biscuits worth ₹4 cr taped inside IndiGo flight at Ahmedabad airport | Watch video

Customs officials at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport on Friday seized gold worth over ₹4.26 crore that had been hidden inside a speaker box in an aircraft lavatory.

The seizure was made on IndiGo flight 6E-1478, which had arrived from Dubai, news agency ANI reported. In a post on X, it said, "During the search conducted on IndiGo Flight No. 6E-1478 arriving from Dubai at SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad on 12.06.2026, Customs officials, with the help of Aircraft Engineers, seized two pouches wrapped in black plastic tape inside the speaker box located in the front lavatory of the aircraft."

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Elaborating further, it said, "After the search, 24 foreign-origin gold biscuits of 999.0 purity (24 Carat), weighing a total of 2,799.3 grams, were found in the hidden pouches. The local market value of this gold was ₹4,26,89,325."

Here's what we know According to an NDTV report, the customs officers acted on intelligence inputs and carried out a detailed search of the aircraft with the help of aircraft engineers. During the inspection, they discovered two pouches covered with black plastic tape hidden inside a speaker box located in the front lavatory.

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The wall speaker box, which is usually used for inflight announcements, was dismantled, and the pouches were discovered hidden behind the audio components.

Officials said the smuggler likely intended to leave the gold bars hidden inside the lavatory structure for a domestic passenger or a member of the ground crew to retrieve later. However, the plan failed. Suspecting heightened security checks, the carrier appears to have abandoned the consignment, as no passenger came forward to claim the gold.

The seized gold has been classified as unclaimed and confiscated under the Customs Act. Ahmedabad Customs has now launched a detailed investigation into the case.

ANI added, "The manner of concealment indicates that the gold was concealed by an unknown person with the intention of smuggling it into India in violation of the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. As no person came forward to claim the legal ownership of the seized gold, it was seized as unclaimed under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962."

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Surge in smuggling cases The seizure came days after a 29-year-old woman was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Thursday for allegedly smuggling drugs into India from Bangkok.

Harsha Sunny, a relationship manager at a private bank and a beauty contest runner-up, was reportedly carrying 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed valued at ₹11.8 crore.

Customs officials allegedly found 12 packets of hydroponic weed concealed in her trolley bag. Sunny stated that a person befriended her during her Bangkok trip and asked her to carry the bag to India.

On Wednesday, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials arrested another person at Chennai airport for allegedly smuggling five kg of crystal methamphetamine, valued at approximately ₹5 crore in the international market, from a Malaysia-bound passenger. The passenger, identified as Sivayogeswaran Rajkumar, a resident of Batlagundu in Dindigul district, was detained at Terminal 2 of the airport, news agency PTI reported.

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According to official data shared in Parliament, Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials registered 549 drug seizure cases at airports between April and October 2025, with the confiscated narcotics valued at over ₹3,300 crore. During the same period, authorities reported several major interceptions of hydroponic cannabis smuggled from locations including Bangkok, Singapore, and Malaysia at airports in Mumbai, Chennai, and Amritsar.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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