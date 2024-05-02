'Cut electricity if they didn't vote': Congress MLA Raju Kage gets EC notice for threatening voters in Karnataka
The Election Commission of India issued a notice to Congress MLA Raju Kage for making a controversial statement during an election campaign, where he allegedly threatened voters in Jugulato region to cut electricity if they didn't vote for the party.
The Election Commission of India on Thursday served notice to Congress MLA Raju Kage for allegedly giving a controversial statement during an election campaign in Madabavi Gram Panchayat on April 30.
