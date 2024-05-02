The Election Commission of India on Thursday served notice to Congress MLA Raju Kage for allegedly giving a controversial statement during an election campaign in Madabavi Gram Panchayat on April 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his speech, he allegedly threatened the voters in the Jugulato region to cut electricity if they didn't vote for the party by a huge margin.

Kage's speech went viral on social media.

In a report by NDTV, the Congress MLA in Kannada said, "I got fewer votes in some places. Forget about Shahpura. I won't talk much about it; if I do, worms will enter my mouth. If we don't get more votes, we will disconnect your electricity. Therefore, that shouldn't happen. Remember, I will stick to what I have said".

Kage, during a campaign rally in Mamadapur village in Karnataka's Belagavi district also said, "If Modi dies, is there no other person to become Prime Minister among the 140 crore population?"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Malavika Avinash condemned Kage's statement. “It is an insult to the Prime Minister as it amounted to insulting the person and the position," she said.

"I am sure the people will never forgive such remarks. We are confident that Mr. Modi will be elected as the Prime Minister for the third time with the blessings of the people," she added.

Kage was previously in the BJP. The Kagwad MLA quit the saffron party and joined Congress along with his friend Laxman Savadi before the state assembly election.

The Kagwad Assembly constituency is part of the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat. The polling for the Lok Sabha polls happened on April 26.

The polling in 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka was held on April 26. The remaining constituencies will cast a vote on May 7.

