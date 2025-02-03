Two brothers clashed over their father's funeral in a village in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. One of the brothers, reportedly inebriated, insisted that the body of their father be cut in half and divided between the brothers so that they could hold separate funerals. But police intervene and tackled the situation.

According to news agency PTI, a bizarre incident unfolded when a man demanded half of his father's body following a dispute with his brother over the last rites in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district.

The ruckus occurred on Sunday at Lidhorataal village, around 45 km from the district headquarters, police were quoted by PTI as saying.

Arvind Singh Dangi, the in-charge of Jatara police station, said villagers alerted the police following the dispute between the brothers.

What exactly happened? The conflict arose between Dhyani Singh Ghosh's two sons, Damodar Singh and Kishan Singh.

Police said Ghosh (84), who lived with his younger son Deshraj, died of a prolonged illness on Sunday. His elder son Kishan, who lived outside the village, arrived there after being informed about the death.

He said Kishan created a ruckus saying he would perform his father's last rites, while the younger son claimed it was the deceased man's wish that he carry out the cremation.

A heated argument between the two sons ensued. The quarrel took a different turn when Kishan proposed an extreme solution—dividing the body into two so each could conduct separate cremations.

The official said Kishan, who was inebriated, started insisting that the body be cut in half and divided between the brothers.

Villagers the alerted police about the matter.

The official said police reached the spot and managed to convince Kishan, who left the scene, and the younger son carried out the cremation, the report added.