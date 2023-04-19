Cute or vulgar? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s 2-year-old daughter Vamika gets dating proposal; Twitter reacts2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika turned two in January 2023.
"Hi Virat uncle. Can I take Vamika on a date?" A photograph of a young boy holding a sign with the dating proposal has taken the Internet by storm, causing a stir on social media. The image was taken during a match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru.
