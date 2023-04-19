Home / News / India /  Cute or vulgar? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s 2-year-old daughter Vamika gets dating proposal; Twitter reacts
Back

"Hi Virat uncle. Can I take Vamika on a date?" A photograph of a young boy holding a sign with the dating proposal has taken the Internet by storm, causing a stir on social media. The image was taken during a match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru.

Social media users have had mixed reactions to the young boy's gesture. While some have found it endearing, others have found it offensive. However, many have directed their criticism towards the child's parents, accusing them of using the child for their own purposes and exploiting him for a moment of fame.

One Twitter user wrote, "He's just a little kid, and I don't think he understands what is written on the board. His parents probably did it casually, and it's nothing to make a fuss about."

Another user expressed sympathy for the child, commenting, "I feel sorry for his parents. Using a little kid with such a message is truly unfortunate. This is surely traumatising."

Also Read: ‘Aaram se’, watch Brett Lee speak in Hindi, school fans to wear helmets

Many Twitter users have criticised the child's parents for their questionable parenting choices, suggesting that they may have forced the child to hold the sign for their own amusement. Some users even went as far as to suggest that the parents were being creepy and insensitive towards their child.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are the parents of the child in question, have always been fiercely protective of their daughter's privacy. They have never revealed her face on social media and have even requested the Indian media to respect their wishes.

Also Read: Big setback for KKR, RCB as two major players are now ruled out of IPL 2023

The couple has often shared pictures of Vamika playing and spending time with her parents, which have been a hit among fans. On her second birthday on January 11, 2023, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her playing with Vamika in a park, which received widespread adoration from her followers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout