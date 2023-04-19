Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Cute or vulgar? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s 2-year-old daughter Vamika gets dating proposal; Twitter reacts

Cute or vulgar? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s 2-year-old daughter Vamika gets dating proposal; Twitter reacts

2 min read . 12:35 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli clicks a selfie with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma and his daughter Vamika.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika turned two in January 2023.

"Hi Virat uncle. Can I take Vamika on a date?" A photograph of a young boy holding a sign with the dating proposal has taken the Internet by storm, causing a stir on social media. The image was taken during a match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru.

Social media users have had mixed reactions to the young boy's gesture. While some have found it endearing, others have found it offensive. However, many have directed their criticism towards the child's parents, accusing them of using the child for their own purposes and exploiting him for a moment of fame.

One Twitter user wrote, "He's just a little kid, and I don't think he understands what is written on the board. His parents probably did it casually, and it's nothing to make a fuss about."

Another user expressed sympathy for the child, commenting, "I feel sorry for his parents. Using a little kid with such a message is truly unfortunate. This is surely traumatising."

Many Twitter users have criticised the child's parents for their questionable parenting choices, suggesting that they may have forced the child to hold the sign for their own amusement. Some users even went as far as to suggest that the parents were being creepy and insensitive towards their child.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are the parents of the child in question, have always been fiercely protective of their daughter's privacy. They have never revealed her face on social media and have even requested the Indian media to respect their wishes.

The couple has often shared pictures of Vamika playing and spending time with her parents, which have been a hit among fans. On her second birthday on January 11, 2023, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her playing with Vamika in a park, which received widespread adoration from her followers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
