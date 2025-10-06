Cuttack tense after clashes: 36-hour curfew, internet shutdown; 60 platoons deployed amid VHP bandh call

Following clashes over Durga Puja idol immersion, Odisha's Cuttack remained tense on Monday, after reports of fresh violence over the weekend.

Tensions erupted after members of two communities clashed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday near the Haathi Pokhari in Daraghabazar area, over objections over loud music being played during the procession.

Since then, the city has been hit by an internet shutdown and a social media ban, a curfew, and a bandh call, and heavy deployment of security forces, even as fresh incidents of violence were reported on Sunday.

As many as 60 platoons of state police forces have been deployed in affected areas, in addition to deployments from paramilitary forces such as the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), among others.

This comes after rioters allegedly set fire to at least eight to 10 locations on Sunday, complicating an already tense situation.

While authorities have imposed a 36-hour curfew in areas under several police stations, an 24-hour internet shutdown was also implemented on Sunday.

News agency PTI reported citing top police officials that the curfew is slated to remain in place for 36 hours, effective from 10 pm on Sunday.

The internet shutdown, meanwhile, will remain in effect till 7 pm on Monday, and will also include a ban on social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, and X, among others.

The aforementioned actions by authorities come on the back of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for a 12-hour bandh on Monday, October 6, with news agency ANI reporting that over 10,000 people gathered on Sunday, responding to a protest call by the VHP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The news agency further reported that Sunday's protest saw provocative slogans chanted, including demands for an 'exclusive' Hindu-only identity for Cuttack, further putting the city on edge.

Local leaders, for their part, have appealed for peace, with MLAs Sofia Firdous and Md. Moquim describing the prevailing situation as "very unfortunate".