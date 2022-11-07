CV Raman anniversary: The Indian Nobel laureate with ‘many firsts’

CV Raman was the first Pallet Chair of Physics at Calcutta University.

CV Raman always wanted to work in the field of scientific research and advancements. However, it was difficult to continue with his job as an accountant in the Indian government’s finance department. This is the main reason why he left the job in 1917, to completely devote himself to the field of science and research. Later, he accepted the offer of Pallet Chair of Physics at Calcutta University. Notably, he was the first person to hold a position in the university. At present, the position is being held by Amitava Raichaudhuri.