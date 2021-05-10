The election for the post of Congress president has been further postponed due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) said on Monday.

"The CWC unanimously decided to postpone the election of Congress president till the Covid situation in the country improves," a top leader told news agency PTI.

The CWC has postponed the election for the Congress president for the third time now.

The CWC, the party's top decision-making body, which met today, was mulling over holding the long-awaited internal polls on 23 June.

It was decided by the Congress party that the process of election of a new party president will be concluded by end of June.

The most important need is to rapidly expand vaccination coverage & ensure that no eligible citizen gets left out. INC stands prepared to work with the Union government in this most important and urgent of tasks: Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting#COVID19India pic.twitter.com/beqZb55Rwd — Congress (@INCIndia) May 10, 2021

However, the date was postponed after the majority of members opposed the date due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In today's meeting, a discussion was held on the election process for the party's new president, but senior leaders like Ashok Gehlot, GN Azad, Anand Sharma said that there was no need for elections at this time due to Covid-19.

'Need to put the house in order'

The Congress high command discussed the Covid-19 situation and the party's poor performance in the recently-concluded assembly polls in five states. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi acknowledged the need to introspect into the party’s repeated setbacks in the assembly elections and said that there is "a need to put the house in order".

Sonia Gandhi also said that she intends to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused the poll debacle for Congress in the recent polls.

"We have to take note of our serious setbacks. To say that we are deeply disappointed is to make an understatement," said Sonia Gandhi on Congress's poor show.

The post of Congress president has remained vacant since party leader Rahul Gandhi resigned after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

