CWC issues flood advisory for states, warns of landslides and flash floods

As monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, the Central Water Commission issued a flood advisory for several states Tuesday, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand , warning some hill districts of possible flash floods and landslides.

It also said heavy rainfall will lead to more inflow of water into reservoirs in several states.

An advisory for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh said heavy-to-extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the coming days. And the water level in Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, Ghaggar, Yamuna, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Ganga, Ramganga, Sarda, Sarju and Ghaghra would rise.

"There is a likelihood of flash floods in some of the hill districts. Necessary precautions have to be taken for possible landslides and blockages of river flows due to landslides in high ranges of these states," the advisory said.

It advised for monitoring of the rivers for increased inflow.

An advisory for Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa said heavy-to-very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected. There would be a rise in the water levels in the basins of Lower Mahi, Lower Narmada, Lower Tapi and Damanganga, the advisory said.

Narmada, Tapi, Damanganga rivers are rising rapidly and further increase in water level is expected as there is a forecast of heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days, it said.

Madhuban Dam in Valsad district of Gujarat at present has storage of 67% and is likely to get heavy inflows due to heavy rains.

"Close watch is to be maintained and released if any has to be done, it should be with due care and after informing all downstream districts including Union Territory of Daman," it said.

Many of the small dams in Saurashtra and Kutch are already near their (Full Reservoir Level) FRL and as extremely heavy rain has also been predicted for Tuesday, a close watch is to be maintained for proper reservoir operation.

Due to forecast of heavy rainfall for 4-5 days in Konkan and Goa and in hill ranges of western ghats in Maharashtra, there is probability of sudden rise in water levels in the west flowing rivers.

"Maximum vigil is to be maintained along the low lying areas of these rivers which are near to railway lines and highways during the above period," the advisory said.

In an advisory for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 4-5.

The Godavari River is also getting good flows due to rain in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The Polavaram project on Godavari in Andhra Pradesh is likely to get around 53,000 cumec (cubic metre per second) till 8.30 am on Wednesday and Laxmi Barrage is likely to get inflows of around 16,500 cumec till Tuesday night.

River Godavari at Kunavaram and Dowlaiswaram Barrage (Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage) in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh is flowing in “severe flood situation", it added.

The Mahanadi is also likely to get inflow of about 10,100 cumec in Hirakud Dam and the reservoir is likely to continue getting heavy inflows due heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh catchment, the advisory said.

For Karnataka, it said most of the dams in the Krishna River basin are having storage between 86 to 98%.

Due to the very heavy rainfall forecasted in central Maharashtra, Hidkal and Malaprabha are also getting heavy inflows.

The Krishna at Gokak Falls in Belagavi district of Karnataka is flowing above danger level.

The advisory for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh said water levels in rivers such as Chambal, Mahi, Sabarmati, Kalisindh, Banas are likely to rise.

The Narmada at Mandla in Madhya Pradesh is flowing close to danger level.

The advisory for Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal said many rivers in Bihar continue to flow in severe to above normal flood situations with falling trend. The situation will continue for another 3-4 days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

