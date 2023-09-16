CWC meeting in Telangana: ‘Govt may advance the elections’, says Shashi Tharoor1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 10:51 AM IST
The reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet to discuss strategy for upcoming elections.
The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held here on Saturday to evolve a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram are going to the polls later this year.