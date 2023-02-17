CWC signs MoA with IIT-Roorkee to develop International Centre of Excellence for
This MoA will remain valid for ten years or till the duration of the DRIP Phase-II and Phase-II Scheme, whichever is earlier, from the date of signing, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said
NEW DELHI : The Central Water Commission (CWC), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with IIT, Roorkee on Thursday to develop International Centre of Excellence for Dams (ICED) under externally funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project Phase II and Phase III.
