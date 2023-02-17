Home / News / India /  CWC signs MoA with IIT-Roorkee to develop International Centre of Excellence for
NEW DELHI : The Central Water Commission (CWC), Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with IIT, Roorkee on Thursday to develop International Centre of Excellence for Dams (ICED) under externally funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project Phase II and Phase III.

“This MoA will remain valid for ten years or till the duration of the DRIP Phase-II and Phase-II Scheme, whichever is earlier, from the date of signing," the Ministry of Jal Shakti said.

ICED, Roorkee will provide specialized technical support in investigations, modelling, research and innovations, and technical support services to the Indian and overseas dam owners.

 “The Centre will work for agreed dam safety areas to support and provide solutions to various emerging challenges faced in dam safety through scientific research and latest technological innovations. It will also carry out applied research, education, and technology transfer in dam safety management at local, regional, national, and international levels," the ministry added.

The Centre will start with the focus on the two key areas, reservoir sedimentation and seismic hazard mapping and analysis in the initial years. The new areas will be added as per the need arises from implementation of the Dam Safety Act in the near future. 

In the long run, the Centre will aim to deal with the complete life cycle of the dams.

“IITR will endeavor to reach a level of self-sufficiency within ten years by generating income streams through the knowledge and capabilities developed on dam safety and rehabilitation in general, and in the core areas of reservoir sedimentation and seismic hazard mapping and analysis in particular," the ministry said.

In addition, ICED Roorkee will have Centre Development Fund, accrual to which will come from sources like, a part of the consultancy charges, short term training programmes and any other revenue earning activity will be contributed to this fund.

“The setting of this Centre will empower ‘Make in India’ initiative in the area of dam safety by undertaking advanced research and developing technologies and application products; fast-track innovations to provide most appropriate solutions to various challenges in the dam safety for the agreed working areas; and create a pool of competent manpower for dam owning agencies and industry equipped with state of the art theoretical and practical know-how," the ministry added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
