CWC to provide 7-day flood forecast, launches app FloodWatch1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST
The app utilizes advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling, and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts
New Delhi: The Central Water Commission will now provide flood forecast for up to seven days on a real-time basis. The move comes at a time when northern India has been battling floods following heavy downpour.
