New Delhi: The Central Water Commission will now provide flood forecast for up to seven days on a real-time basis. The move comes at a time when northern India has been battling floods following heavy downpour.

As part of the move, the Commission on Thursday launched FloodWatch, a mobile application developed in-house.

The app utilizes advanced technologies such as satellite data analysis, mathematical modelling, and real-time monitoring to deliver accurate and timely flood forecasts. With this app, users can access essential information regarding flood situations in the country. 

The 'FloodWatch' app, will collect data from 338 stations to send real-time flood updates across 23 states and Union Territories, Central Water Commission chairperson Kushvinder Vohra said. There are a total of 1,543 flood forecasting centres.

For state-wise or basin-wise forecast, users can check the CWC Flood Forecast (up to 24 hours) or Flood Advisory (up to 7 days) by selecting specific stations.

The app is currently available for android users, with plans to expand the service for iOS users.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 07:05 PM IST
