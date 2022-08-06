CWG 2022: Avinash Sable wins silver in men's 3000m steeplechase event2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 05:11 PM IST
Commonwealth Games 2022: Avinash Sable has clinched silver medal in men's 3000m steeplechase event, news agency PTI reported. Additionally, Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami won a silver medal for the country after finishing at second position in the final of the women's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.