Commonwealth Games 2022: Avinash Sable has clinched silver medal in men's 3000m steeplechase event, news agency PTI reported. Additionally, Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami won a silver medal for the country after finishing at second position in the final of the women's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Goswami clocked the timings of 43:38.00, her personal best and she was always in contention of a medal as she was in the first position initially. As she progressed, she lost her lead but by the finish, she was still good enough to come at second position, the report said, adding at the top with the gold medal is Australia's Jemima Montag, who clocked 42:34.30. It is not only her personal best but a new CWG record as well. She was in the third position initially. But by the time she crossed 5,000 m, she gained a lead and never looked back.

Meanwhile, Indian boxer Amit Panghal (51kg) displayed his class as he reached his second consecutive Commonwealth Games final while Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also remained on course for a gold in her maiden appearance here on Saturday, according to PTI report. Panghal, who is vying to win the yellow metal after his silver in the last edition, came from behind to beat an aggressive Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia with a 5-0 unanimous decision win. Nitu, on the other hand, prevailed over Canada's Priyanka Dhillon as she notched a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category, the report said.

Additionally, Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag made it to the semifinal of the women's freestyle 76 kg category after defeating New Zealand's Michelle Montague in the quarterfinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Saturday. She won the match by 5-3 on basis of points scored over the opponent. The New Zealander tried to put up a good fight but was not good enough to earn further progress, news agency ANI reported.

Sihag will be in action shortly in the semifinal, on the other hand, Vinesh Phogat continued her winning ways. She defeated Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye of Nigeria 6-0 in her Nordic round match. She won on basis of points scored over the opponent, the report said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)