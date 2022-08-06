CWG 2022: Avinash Sable wins silver in men's 3000m steeplechase event

Goswami clocked the timings of 43:38.00, her personal best and she was always in contention of a medal as she was in the first position initially. As she progressed, she lost her lead but by the finish, she was still good enough to come at second position, the report said, adding at the top with the gold medal is Australia's Jemima Montag, who clocked 42:34.30. It is not only her personal best but a new CWG record as well. She was in the third position initially. But by the time she crossed 5,000 m, she gained a lead and never looked back.