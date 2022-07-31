CWG 2022: ‘I was expecting to perform better', says Jeremy after winning gold

'I am happy after winning the gold medal but not satisfied with my performance. I was expecting to perform better but winning gold for the country is a proud moment,' says Jeremy Lalrinnunga
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BIRMINGHAM :Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in men's 67 kg final creating history at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BIRMINGHAM :Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in men's 67 kg final creating history at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday
Despite clinching a Gold medal in Men's 67 kg final, Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga said that he was not satisfied with his performance.
Despite clinching a Gold medal in Men's 67 kg final, Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga said that he was not satisfied with his performance.
"I am happy after winning the gold medal but not satisfied with my performance. I was expecting to perform better but winning gold for the country is a proud moment," said the gold medalist to ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I am happy after winning the gold medal but not satisfied with my performance. I was expecting to perform better but winning gold for the country is a proud moment," said the gold medalist to ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He had achieved a record-breaking 140 kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300 kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games. With his victory, Lalrinnunga won the country its fifth medal at CWG 2022 and second gold medal at the event.
He had achieved a record-breaking 140 kg lift in the snatch category and 160 kg in the Clean and Jerk category, which combined to give him a lift of 300 kg, a record at the Commonwealth Games. With his victory, Lalrinnunga won the country its fifth medal at CWG 2022 and second gold medal at the event.
Lalrinnunga was at the top of the table in Snatch event
Jeremy Lalrinnunga successfully lifted 136 kg in his first Snatch attempt and moved to the top of the leader board. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia with a lift of 130 kg was at second and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the time of his first attempt.
Lalrinnunga was at the top of the table in Snatch event
Jeremy Lalrinnunga successfully lifted 136 kg in his first Snatch attempt and moved to the top of the leader board. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia with a lift of 130 kg was at second and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the time of his first attempt.
Lalrinnunga set up a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 140 kg in his second Snatch attempt. He tried to better this record by going for 143 kg in his final attempt but failed to do so. He finished the Snatch category with 140 kg, at the top of the table. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130 kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the end of the Snatch event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Lalrinnunga set up a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting 140 kg in his second Snatch attempt. He tried to better this record by going for 143 kg in his final attempt but failed to do so. He finished the Snatch category with 140 kg, at the top of the table. Edidiong Joseph Umoafia was at second with 130 kg and Samoa's Vaipava Ioane at third with 127 kg at the end of the Snatch event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Lalrinnunga lifted 160 kg in Clean and Jerk event to set the new CWG record
With the Indian at the lead position, proceedings moved to the Clean and Jerk category.
Lalrinnunga lifted 160 kg in Clean and Jerk event to set the new CWG record
With the Indian at the lead position, proceedings moved to the Clean and Jerk category.
Ditto Titus Ika of Nauru gained an initial lead in the Clean and Jerk category and overall competition with a 135 kg C&J lift and combined lift of 240 kg. Ruben Katoatau of Kiribati took the lead further with combined lift of 250 kg, with 114 kg in Snatch and 136 kg in Clean and Jerk. The lead crossed 250-plus mark when England's Jaswant Singh Shergill lifted 140 kg, taking his combined lift to 254 kg.
Ditto Titus Ika of Nauru gained an initial lead in the Clean and Jerk category and overall competition with a 135 kg C&J lift and combined lift of 240 kg. Ruben Katoatau of Kiribati took the lead further with combined lift of 250 kg, with 114 kg in Snatch and 136 kg in Clean and Jerk. The lead crossed 250-plus mark when England's Jaswant Singh Shergill lifted 140 kg, taking his combined lift to 254 kg.
Nigeria's Umoafia lifted 150 kg in the first attempt to take his combined lift to 280 kg. Jeremy now had to lift 154 kg in his first attempt to match the Nigerian, which he did successfully. With this, he set a new CWG record and brought himself to the lead in the overall competition with a combined lift of 294 kg.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nigeria's Umoafia lifted 150 kg in the first attempt to take his combined lift to 280 kg. Jeremy now had to lift 154 kg in his first attempt to match the Nigerian, which he did successfully. With this, he set a new CWG record and brought himself to the lead in the overall competition with a combined lift of 294 kg.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In his second C&J attempt, Jeremy lifted 160 kg to take the lead with a combined lift of 300 kg. By lifting 300 kg combined, he had set another new CWG record.
In his second C&J attempt, Jeremy lifted 160 kg to take the lead with a combined lift of 300 kg. By lifting 300 kg combined, he had set another new CWG record.
In his final C&J attempt, Jeremy decided to lift 165 kg but he failed. Nonetheless, his combined lift stayed at 300 kg and was not matched by any other opponent.
In his final C&J attempt, Jeremy decided to lift 165 kg but he failed. Nonetheless, his combined lift stayed at 300 kg and was not matched by any other opponent.
Jeremy ended up winning the fifth medal and second Gold medal for India in CWG 2022. Mirabai Chanu won the first gold in weightlifting women's 49 kg category.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Jeremy ended up winning the fifth medal and second Gold medal for India in CWG 2022. Mirabai Chanu won the first gold in weightlifting women's 49 kg category.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vaipava Ioane of Samoa gained the silver medal with a combined lift of 293 kg. Bronze medal went to Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia, who had the combined lift of 290 kg.
Vaipava Ioane of Samoa gained the silver medal with a combined lift of 293 kg. Bronze medal went to Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia, who had the combined lift of 290 kg.