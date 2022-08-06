CWG 2022: Jasmine Lamboriya bags bronze in Boxing Lightweight category

Indian boxer Jasmine Lamboriya clinched the bronze medal in the women's 60 kg Lightweight category after losing to England's Gemma Paige at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
BIRMINGHAM :Jasmine Lamboriya, the Indian boxer in the Lightweight category, bagged the bronze medal after losing to England's Gemma Paige at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
BIRMINGHAM :Jasmine Lamboriya, the Indian boxer in the Lightweight category, bagged the bronze medal after losing to England's Gemma Paige at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.
Paige won the match as a split decision worked in her favour, to seal her slot in the final of the event with a 3-2 win over Lamboriya.
Paige won the match as a split decision worked in her favour, to seal her slot in the final of the event with a 3-2 win over Lamboriya.
The 20-year-old youngster was up against the Brit, who looked in command from the start. Lamboriya pushed to put up a challenge, but lost to Gemma Paige.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 20-year-old youngster was up against the Brit, who looked in command from the start. Lamboriya pushed to put up a challenge, but lost to Gemma Paige.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jaismine, who hails from Bhiwani, Haryana had assured medal for India in boxing after she picked up the win with a split decision (4-1) against New Zeland's Troy Garton to progress to the semi-finals.
Jaismine, who hails from Bhiwani, Haryana had assured medal for India in boxing after she picked up the win with a split decision (4-1) against New Zeland's Troy Garton to progress to the semi-finals.
Jaismine clinched India's 30th medal at the Birmingham 2022. She is the first pugilist to officially confirm the colour of her medal.
Jaismine clinched India's 30th medal at the Birmingham 2022. She is the first pugilist to officially confirm the colour of her medal.
Other boxers including Amit Pangha, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Rohit Tokas, Sagar Ahlawat, Nitu Ghanghas and Nikhat Zareen have also assured medals. with their matches yet to decide their place on the table.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other boxers including Amit Pangha, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Rohit Tokas, Sagar Ahlawat, Nitu Ghanghas and Nikhat Zareen have also assured medals. with their matches yet to decide their place on the table.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jaismine had won the Asian Championships bronze last year and defeated World Championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda in the trials to book a ticket to Birmingham.
Jaismine had won the Asian Championships bronze last year and defeated World Championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda in the trials to book a ticket to Birmingham.
Earlier today, world champion Nikhat Zareen advanced into the final of the women's 50kg light flyweight division at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The 26-year-old Indian boxer outclassed Savannah Stubley of England 5-0 in the semi-finals by a unanimous decision.
Earlier today, world champion Nikhat Zareen advanced into the final of the women's 50kg light flyweight division at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The 26-year-old Indian boxer outclassed Savannah Stubley of England 5-0 in the semi-finals by a unanimous decision.
So far, the Indian pugilists' best-ever CWG show came in 2018 where six-time world champion Mary Kom became the first woman boxer from the country to win the title and all the male boxers returned with a medal around their necks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
So far, the Indian pugilists' best-ever CWG show came in 2018 where six-time world champion Mary Kom became the first woman boxer from the country to win the title and all the male boxers returned with a medal around their necks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian boxers returned with a record haul of three gold, three silver and three bronze medals and the aim this year is to do better than last editions' results. But that is easier said than done as overcoming boxers from England, Ireland, Australia will be a challenging task.
The Indian boxers returned with a record haul of three gold, three silver and three bronze medals and the aim this year is to do better than last editions' results. But that is easier said than done as overcoming boxers from England, Ireland, Australia will be a challenging task.