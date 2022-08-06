CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami scripts history as first Indian woman to win silver in 10km walk2 min read . 05:35 PM IST
- Priyanka Goswami created history as she won silver in the women's 10,000m race walk final at Commonwealth Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games. Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze, news agency PTI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Goswami, he tweeted, “Congratulations to our national race walking champion Priyanka Goswami for winning the coveted Silver medal. By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come. #Cheer4India"
Interestingly, the other Indian to be in the fray is Bhawna Jat who finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13, while Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk -- bronze -- in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi, the report said. Additionally, Indian boxer Amit Panghal (51kg) displayed his class as he reached his second consecutive Commonwealth Games final while Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also remained on course for a gold in her maiden appearance here on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made a winning start to her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win over Canada's Samantha Stewart in her women's freestyle 53 kg category- Nordic round at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. Phogat's match lasted for just 36 seconds. She won the match via fall by 2-0. Stewart could not even manage a minute worth of in-mat time as she was toppled by the Indian quickly, according to PTI report.
Additionally, another Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot made a great start to her CWG 2022 campaign. She won the first match of her nordic round against Rebecca Ndolo Muambo of Cameroon by forfeit. She did not even have to step inside the mat as her opponent forfeited the bout. Gehlot later went on to win her second match against Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio, the report said.
(With inputs from PTI)
