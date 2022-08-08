India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has won Gold in finals in men's double in Badminton
This is the first ever Indian Men's Doubles Badminton gold medal
India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has won gold medal in the final match of men's double in Badminton in the ongoing Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham.
The duo went on to clinch a historic win defeating their English opponents -Ben Lane and Sean Mendy- with a score of 0-2. This was India's third gold from the badminton court in a day. the first two were won by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.
The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter to inform about the first ever win for men's double badminton, "HISTORY CREATED- DYNAMIC DUO ON A ROLL🔥 🥇 @satwiksairaj / @Shettychirag004are VICTORIOUS over their English opponents with a score of 0-2 at the #CommonwealthGames20222🥇This is the 1️⃣st ever Indian Men's Doubles Badminton 🥇 Medal in the #CCWG🤩
India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.
The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day.
The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.