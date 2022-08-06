India's Vinesh Phogat wins gold in women's 53kg freestyle wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2022. This is the third consecutive time Phogat has won gold in Commonwealth Games. India won second gold medal in boxing on Saturday. Boxer Ravi Dahiya secured his 10th gold medal today. Dahiya became the fourth Indian wrestler to win gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games after beating Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in men's 57kg final. In the final, Ravi foiled a right leg attack and on next try of the Nigerian, he scored on counter-attack, effecting a take-down move with ease. Soon he had trapped Welson in leg-lace and rolled him thrice for a 8-0 lead. Ravi completed the formality with another take-down.

Phogat scripted history yet again, from being the first Indian woman to win Gold at both Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Phogat won her last group bout against Sri Lanka’s Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don.

Phogat won the gold medal match by 4-0 via Victory by fall. She took two minutes and 24 seconds to win India's second gold of the day at the CWG.

Phogat was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let her opponent score. The Indian grappler took a 4-0 lead in the first period by pinning and rolling her opponent out of the ring.

Phogat was in good form in this match. In the final three minutes, she managed to hold her ground and kept her opponent at bay to walk away with the gold medal.

Earlier, Phogat made a winning start to her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win over Canada's Samantha Stewart in her women's freestyle 53 kg category - Nordic round at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday.

Phogat's match lasted for just 36 seconds. She won the match via fall by 2-0. Stewart could not even manage a minute's worth of in-mat time as she was toppled by the Indian quickly.

Earlier in the day, Indian grappler Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday.

So far India has won 11 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze in CWG 2022.