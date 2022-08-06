CWG 2022: Vinesh Phogat wins gold in freestyle wrestling

India's Vinesh Phogat wins gold in women's 53kg freestyle wrestling at Commonwealth Games 2022. This is the third consecutive time Phogat has won gold in Commonwealth Games. India won second gold medal in boxing on Saturday. Boxer Ravi Dahiya secured his 10th gold medal today. Dahiya became the fourth Indian wrestler to win gold at the ongoing Commonwealth Games after beating Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson in men's 57kg final. In the final, Ravi foiled a right leg attack and on next try of the Nigerian, he scored on counter-attack, effecting a take-down move with ease. Soon he had trapped Welson in leg-lace and rolled him thrice for a 8-0 lead. Ravi completed the formality with another take-down.

