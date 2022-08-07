CWG 22: India's Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker win gold, silver in triple jump

In a historic event, India won gold and silver medals in men's triple jump through Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker in Commonwealth Games on Sunday
Men's triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games 22 at Birmingham concluded with spectacular performances by Indian athletes on Sunday, with Eldhose Paul clinching the gold medal and Abdulla Aboobacker bagging silver.
Eldhose Paul victory is a historic gold medal for India in the men’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He became the first jumper to clear 17m in the CWG event when he jumped 17.03m - personal best - in his third attempt.
Paul bagged third gold medal of the day for India. This medal brought up the count of India's gold medals in the athletics events at CWG to 6.
Paul’s statemate Abdulla Aboobacker won silver with a 17.02m jump in his fifth attempt. Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief won bronze with a jump of 16.92m.
Praveen Chithravel missed out on the bronze medal as he finished 4th in the match. He was 0.03m off a bronze medal, with his best jump of 16.89m.
Paul had reached the final of the World Championships in Eugene, where he finished with a jump of 16.79m. Just five Commonwealth triple jumpers qualified for the Worlds, and Paul was the only one to make the final.
With just four days to go for the World Athletics Championships in the USA, Paul was still running around in New Delhi to complete his visa formalities.
India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.