Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  CWG 22: India's Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker win gold, silver in triple jump

CWG 22: India's Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker win gold, silver in triple jump

Gold medal winner Eldhose Paul (left) and compatriot and silver medal winner Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid celebrate after the men's triple jump final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
1 min read . 05:09 PM IST Written By Paurush Omar

In a historic event, India won gold and silver medals in men's triple jump through Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker in Commonwealth Games on Sunday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Men's triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games 22 at Birmingham concluded with spectacular performances by Indian athletes on Sunday, with Eldhose Paul clinching the gold medal and Abdulla Aboobacker bagging silver.

Men's triple jump event at the Commonwealth Games 22 at Birmingham concluded with spectacular performances by Indian athletes on Sunday, with Eldhose Paul clinching the gold medal and Abdulla Aboobacker bagging silver.

Eldhose Paul victory is a historic gold medal for India in the men’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He became the first jumper to clear 17m in the CWG event when he jumped 17.03m - personal best - in his third attempt.

Eldhose Paul victory is a historic gold medal for India in the men’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He became the first jumper to clear 17m in the CWG event when he jumped 17.03m - personal best - in his third attempt.

Paul bagged third gold medal of the day for India. This medal brought up the count of India's gold medals in the athletics events at CWG  to 6.

Paul bagged third gold medal of the day for India. This medal brought up the count of India's gold medals in the athletics events at CWG  to 6.

Paul’s statemate Abdulla Aboobacker won silver with a 17.02m jump in his fifth attempt. Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief won bronze with a jump of 16.92m.

Paul’s statemate Abdulla Aboobacker won silver with a 17.02m jump in his fifth attempt. Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief won bronze with a jump of 16.92m.

Praveen Chithravel missed out on the bronze medal as he finished 4th in the match. He was 0.03m off a bronze medal, with his best jump of 16.89m.

Praveen Chithravel missed out on the bronze medal as he finished 4th in the match. He was 0.03m off a bronze medal, with his best jump of 16.89m.

Paul had reached the final of the World Championships in Eugene, where he finished with a jump of 16.79m. Just five Commonwealth triple jumpers qualified for the Worlds, and Paul was the only one to make the final.

Paul had reached the final of the World Championships in Eugene, where he finished with a jump of 16.79m. Just five Commonwealth triple jumpers qualified for the Worlds, and Paul was the only one to make the final.

With just four days to go for the World Athletics Championships in the USA, Paul was still running around in New Delhi to complete his visa formalities.

With just four days to go for the World Athletics Championships in the USA, Paul was still running around in New Delhi to complete his visa formalities.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in 2010 and 2014 editions.

Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in 2010 and 2014 editions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.