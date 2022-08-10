CWG 22: Indian para table tennis team receives warm welcome at Delhi airport

Members of India's para table tennis team returned to a warm welcome at Delhi airport after a successful campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India's para table tennis team consisting of Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Raj Aravindan Algar were received with a warm welcome at Delhi airport after their successful performances at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The team won two medals - a gold and a bronze.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India's para table tennis team consisting of Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Raj Aravindan Algar were received with a warm welcome at Delhi airport after their successful performances at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The team won two medals - a gold and a bronze.
Bhavina while talking to ANI said, "I feel proud because going to Commonwealth Games and contributing something for the country is an achievement in itself. I felt that I should win a gold this time."
Bhavina while talking to ANI said, "I feel proud because going to Commonwealth Games and contributing something for the country is an achievement in itself. I felt that I should win a gold this time."
She acknowledged the support, effort and contribution of husband, family, parents, coach and dietitian; dedicating her medal to them.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
She acknowledged the support, effort and contribution of husband, family, parents, coach and dietitian; dedicating her medal to them.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I would also like to thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for their support," she added.
"I would also like to thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for their support," she added.
Bhavina Patel clinched the gold medal after defeating Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 finals. She dominated and defeated Ikpeoyi in straight sets 12-10, 11-2, 11-9.
Bhavina Patel clinched the gold medal after defeating Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 finals. She dominated and defeated Ikpeoyi in straight sets 12-10, 11-2, 11-9.
Sonalben Patel also expressed her happiness on bagging a Bronze medal at the games.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sonalben Patel also expressed her happiness on bagging a Bronze medal at the games.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I am happy that I could win a medal for India. I feel proud of my achievement. After semis, I felt sad. But when I got to play my bronze medal match, I did not want that opportunity to go. I defeated my English opponent in England and I am so happy. Sports Authority of India has supported me well. I would like to dedicate the medal to god, family and coach," she said.
"I am happy that I could win a medal for India. I feel proud of my achievement. After semis, I felt sad. But when I got to play my bronze medal match, I did not want that opportunity to go. I defeated my English opponent in England and I am so happy. Sports Authority of India has supported me well. I would like to dedicate the medal to god, family and coach," she said.
Patel won over England's Sue Bailey in women's singles - Classes 3-5 by defeating Sue Bailey in straight sets 11-5, 11-2, 11-3.