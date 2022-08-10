Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  CWG 22: Indian para table tennis team receives warm welcome at Delhi airport

CWG 22: Indian para table tennis team receives warm welcome at Delhi airport

Para table tennis contingent including gold medalist Bhavina Patel, bronze medalist Sonalben Patel and Raj Aravindan Algararrived at IGI airport.
2 min read . 10 Aug 2022 Edited By Paurush Omar

Members of India's para table tennis team returned to a warm welcome at Delhi airport after a successful campaign at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

India's para table tennis team consisting of Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Raj Aravindan Algar were received with a warm welcome at Delhi airport after their successful performances at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The team won two medals - a gold and a bronze.

Bhavina while talking to ANI said, "I feel proud because going to Commonwealth Games and contributing something for the country is an achievement in itself. I felt that I should win a gold this time." 

She acknowledged the support, effort and contribution of husband, family, parents, coach and dietitian; dedicating her medal to them.

"I would also like to thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for their support," she added.

Bhavina Patel clinched the gold medal after defeating Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in the women's singles - Classes 3-5 finals. She dominated and defeated Ikpeoyi in straight sets 12-10, 11-2, 11-9.

Sonalben Patel also expressed her happiness on bagging a Bronze medal at the games.

"I am happy that I could win a medal for India. I feel proud of my achievement. After semis, I felt sad. But when I got to play my bronze medal match, I did not want that opportunity to go. I defeated my English opponent in England and I am so happy. Sports Authority of India has supported me well. I would like to dedicate the medal to god, family and coach," she said.

Patel won over England's Sue Bailey in women's singles - Classes 3-5 by defeating Sue Bailey in straight sets 11-5, 11-2, 11-3.

Raj Aravindan Algar, manages to defeat George Wyndham of Sierra Leone in the group stage by 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 11-0, 10-12, 11-3) but he did not qualify for the finals.

Around 200 Indian athletes competed from July 28 to August 8, for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

India contingent wrapped up its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign at fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). 

Commonwealth Games 2022 was India's fifth-best performance with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.

Alexander Stadium witnessed the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria, the state where the games will be held in Australia in 2026.

With inputs from ANI.

