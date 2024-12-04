The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches in 10 locations in Delhi and nearby areas on Wednesday related to transnational cyber fraud cases of around ₹117 crore, reported PTI, citing CBI officials.

The CBI conducted the searches while investigating a case based on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry’s Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The FIR alleged that unknown organised cybercriminals and suspected foreign actors were involved in systematic financial fraud across the country.

“The investigation so far has revealed that fraudsters operating from overseas use digital platforms such as websites, WhatsApp, and Telegram to target victims in India," the report said quoting a CBI spokesperson.

"They lure individuals through part-time job scams, task-based frauds, and promises of high returns on initial investments. Funds deposited by the victims are quickly transferred through a network of 'mule accounts' layered to obscure their origins,” it added.

In the searches conducted on Wednesday, the agency found "incriminating" evidence, such as electronic devices and financial records, seized from 10 individuals who are allegedly involved in the fraud at two locations in Gurugram and eight places in Delhi.

In September, the agency conducted searches in 32 locations across India, targeting transnational fraudulent cybercrime networks, reported ANI. The locations included Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Vishakapatnam.

CBI found that around 170 people were engaged in such online fraudulent activities in four call centres in Pune, Vishakapatnam and Hyderabad. The agency had arrested 26 persons in September. Out of the total arrested people, 10 were from Pune, 5 from Hyderabad and 11 from Vishskapatnam.

