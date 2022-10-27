Cyber crime is a challenge before the country and world: Amit Shah

Shah further said that the NIA has been given extra territorial jurisdiction and along with this the agency has also been given the right to confiscate the property acquired / related to terrorism. “By 2024, a target has been set to establish branches of NIA in all the states of the country. Today most of the security hotspots in the country have become almost free from anti-national activities due to mutual cooperation and coordination between the centre and the states. The zero-tolerance policy of the government of India against narcotics is yielding good results. In the last 8 years, 3,000 cases have been registered while drugs worth more than Rs. 20,0000 crores have been seized."