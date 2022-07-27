Cyber fraud: Noida woman duped of ₹1 lakh while booking hotel in Kedarnath online3 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 06:05 AM IST
The Noida woman was trying to book a hotel in Kedarnath online.
A 36-year-old Noida woman was defrauded of around ₹1 lakh by a cyber scammer who contacted her after she had attempted to book a hotel room in Kedarnath online and tricked her by sending repeated QR codes through WhatsApp for an advance payment. According to the officials, an FIR has been filed at the nearby Sector 113 police station based on the woman's complaint, and an inquiry into the matter has begun.