According to the PTI report, the police said several other people have also been duped through the website in the past, and on August 1, the Gurugram police had nabbed three members of a gang who duped a man of over ₹1 lakh by promising to deliver liquor at his home. "We have put the mobile number used in the fraud on surveillance and investigating. The accused will be nabbed at the earliest," said cyber crime police station (east) SHO Bijender Kumar on the retired IAS officer’s complaint, the report said. Police have lodged the case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, the report added.

