Cyber fraud: Retired IAS officer duped of ₹2 lakh over home delivery. Details here
- A retired woman IAS officer Zohra Chatterji was allegedly duped of around ₹2 lakh on the pretext of home delivery of liquor
In a bizarre case of online delivery fraud, a retired woman IAS officer was allegedly duped of around ₹2 lakh on the pretext of home delivery of liquor, the order for which she had given online, according to reports. According to Sushant Lok resident Zohra Chatterji, she was busy making arrangements for a party on July 23 when she around 6 pm gave the order on website: jagdishwineshopgurgaon.com, news agency PTI report said.
"I got a call on my mobile phone. Due to in a hurry as it was the time of the arrival of guests and trusting the caller, I shared my credit card number and even the one-time password (OTP)," Chatterji said. In her complaint, Chatterji said, “I got an SMS that ₹630 was debited through my credit card but later I found a transaction of ₹1,92,477.50 from my credit card."
According to the PTI report, the police said several other people have also been duped through the website in the past, and on August 1, the Gurugram police had nabbed three members of a gang who duped a man of over ₹1 lakh by promising to deliver liquor at his home. "We have put the mobile number used in the fraud on surveillance and investigating. The accused will be nabbed at the earliest," said cyber crime police station (east) SHO Bijender Kumar on the retired IAS officer’s complaint, the report said. Police have lodged the case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act, the report added.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, the Maharashtra cyber department asked people to remain alert against online frauds and not to respond to video calls, friend requests from unknown persons and threatening calls from people posing as police officers. This development comes following the state cyber department receiving several complaints and also of people being duped under the pretext of electricity bills, through loan apps and online marketplaces, an official from the department said. People need to be aware before applying for anything online or while clicking any link, according to news agency PTI report.
(With inputs from PTI)
