Cyber fraud: Retired teacher loses 21 lakh after clicking on a WhatsApp link

A teacher had received a link on WhatsApp and after clicking on that link, her bank account got hacked and all the money was debited from her account
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A retired school teacher in Annamayya, Andhra Pradesh lost ₹21 lakh after she clicked on a WhatsApp link. According to the police, the teacher had received a link on WhatsApp and after clicking on that link, her bank account got hacked and all the money was debited from her account.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A retired school teacher in Annamayya, Andhra Pradesh lost ₹21 lakh after she clicked on a WhatsApp link. According to the police, the teacher had received a link on WhatsApp and after clicking on that link, her bank account got hacked and all the money was debited from her account.
Varalakshi, a resident of Reddeppanaidu Colony in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district said she was continuously receiving a message that 'money has been deducted'. Therefore, she decided to contact bank officials, and she got to know that her account was hacked and ₹21 lakh was withdrawn from her account. Varalakshi lodged a complaint to Cybercrime Police on Saturday.
Varalakshi, a resident of Reddeppanaidu Colony in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district said she was continuously receiving a message that 'money has been deducted'. Therefore, she decided to contact bank officials, and she got to know that her account was hacked and ₹21 lakh was withdrawn from her account. Varalakshi lodged a complaint to Cybercrime Police on Saturday.
The cops said it has become common to share WhatsApp links and then hack the bank account of the app user. Two town Circle Inspector Muralikrishna said cyber criminals were sending links to WhatsApp numbers and hacking accounts and withdrawing money through them.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The cops said it has become common to share WhatsApp links and then hack the bank account of the app user. Two town Circle Inspector Muralikrishna said cyber criminals were sending links to WhatsApp numbers and hacking accounts and withdrawing money through them.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Cybercriminals have recently stolen ₹12 lakh from the account of Gnanaprakash, a software employee from Madanapalle. Two town police registered a case on the incident on Friday. On the very next day, a complaint was received that ₹21 lakh was stolen from the bank account of a retired school teacher Varalakshmi," added the official.
"Cybercriminals have recently stolen ₹12 lakh from the account of Gnanaprakash, a software employee from Madanapalle. Two town police registered a case on the incident on Friday. On the very next day, a complaint was received that ₹21 lakh was stolen from the bank account of a retired school teacher Varalakshmi," added the official.
The investigation is underway.
The investigation is underway.
Separately, last week, the crime branch of Haryana Police stopped an over ₹30 lakh transaction initiated with money that had allegedly been stolen by a cyber fraud from a gaming company in Panchkula.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Separately, last week, the crime branch of Haryana Police stopped an over ₹30 lakh transaction initiated with money that had allegedly been stolen by a cyber fraud from a gaming company in Panchkula.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Chief Operating Officer of a Panchkula-based gaming company had recently filed a complaint on the cyber crime helpline saying that an app user had defrauded him of ₹35 lakh.
The Chief Operating Officer of a Panchkula-based gaming company had recently filed a complaint on the cyber crime helpline saying that an app user had defrauded him of ₹35 lakh.
"While preparing the company's account report on August 14, it was found that on August 11 unauthorised deposits of ₹35 lakh were made in the wallet of a user, which was transferred by the user from his wallet to his personal account on August 12 and 13," Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Branch, O P Singh said.
"While preparing the company's account report on August 14, it was found that on August 11 unauthorised deposits of ₹35 lakh were made in the wallet of a user, which was transferred by the user from his wallet to his personal account on August 12 and 13," Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Branch, O P Singh said.
As soon as the transaction was detected, the complainant spoke to the user, who refused to pay the money and switched off his phone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As soon as the transaction was detected, the complainant spoke to the user, who refused to pay the money and switched off his phone.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"After detection of fraud, a complaint was made on cyber helpline 1930. Immediate information provided by the victim on 1930 in 'golden hours' resulted in retrieving defrauded amount by freezing the transaction," he said.
"After detection of fraud, a complaint was made on cyber helpline 1930. Immediate information provided by the victim on 1930 in 'golden hours' resulted in retrieving defrauded amount by freezing the transaction," he said.
“A complaint has been registered in this connection at Cyber Police Station, Panchkula, and further investigation is underway," he said.
“A complaint has been registered in this connection at Cyber Police Station, Panchkula, and further investigation is underway," he said.
The National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 was started in January this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 was started in January this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Twenty-nine cyber police stations have been set up in the state under the initiative, where victims of cyber crimes can register their complaints.
Twenty-nine cyber police stations have been set up in the state under the initiative, where victims of cyber crimes can register their complaints.
On average more than 600 calls are received on the helpline every day from across the state.
On average more than 600 calls are received on the helpline every day from across the state.
The ADG said that the increased use of technology in recent times has also led to a sharp rise in cyber frauds.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The ADG said that the increased use of technology in recent times has also led to a sharp rise in cyber frauds.