Cyber-attack on India: Over 2,000 Indian websites hacked says Ahmedabad Police

In a major cyber attack, over 2,000 websites were hacked by hacker groups from Indonesia and Malaysia according to Ahmedabad Police. "Over 2,000 websites were hacked by hacker groups. Ahmedabad Cybercrime has written to Malaysian and Indonesian governments along with writing to Interpol for lookout notice for both groups," said DCP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad, Amit Vasava.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}