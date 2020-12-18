Cyberattack on US Nuclear agency, Microsoft Prez says it's a moment of reckoning

44% of the targets were in the IT sector, including software firms, IT services and equipment providers.

US government targets are involved in finance, national security, health and telecommunications, while the government contractor victims primarily support defense and national security organisations.

Smith pointed out the three initiatives that need to be taken to avert such attacks in the future. He said, put simply, we need a more effective national and global strategy to protect against cyberattacks. "First, we need to take a major step forward in the sharing and analysis of threat intelligence. Second, we need to strengthen international rules to put reckless nation-state behavior out of bounds and ensure that domestic laws thwart the rise of the cyberattack ecosystem," he said adding, "Finally, we need stronger steps to hold nation-states accountable for cyberattacks."