NEW DELHI : The cyber and information security division of MHA on Friday issued advisory cautioning citizens against ‘Free Omicron Test’.

The advisory was against cybercriminals who are targeting potential victims. These cyber criminals are offering victims free test to detect Omicron variant of coronavirus.

"Cybercriminals are taking advantage of lowering of cyber defences due to the shift of focus to the health crisis. Cybercriminals are always finding new ways to defraud citizens. As nowadays Omicron variant themed cybercrimes are increasing every day. Cybercriminals are employing various tactics to perpetrate cybercrimes to capitalize on the rapidly evolving situation to defraud innocent victims." the advisory read.

The advisory mentioned that these criminals would send emails concerning PCR tests for Omicron. These emails contain malicious links and files. They work through fake websites, the advisory warned.

"Government and Private Health Services are being mimicked (e.g. their names are used as senders) in such attempts to scam innocent citizens. Potential victims clicking on the links are pointed towards fake websites created by fraudsters that look similar to government/private health services, where citizens can apply for a Covid-19 Omicron PCR test".

"The lure of a free Omicron PCR test allowing citizens to avoid Omicron related restrictions imposed by governments is presented to potential victims. Cybercriminals attain personal details and banking credentials through this method for committing further cybercrimes such as financial cyber frauds, identity theft, etc," it mentioned.

The MHA advised citizens to examine the website URL and domain name to confirm the authenticity of the same. Centre also asked people to report such fraud websites at cybercrime.gov.in .

India's Omicron case tally has surpassed 1,200.

