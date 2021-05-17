Cyclical recovery to continue after weak Q2: Morgan Stanley

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even as Morgan Stanley is concerned that surge in covid cases in India may last beyond the June quarter, it has a constructive view on the economy. It expects the cyclical recovery trend in India to continue in 2021, following a sequentially weaker second quarter due to covid-related restrictions. However, a prolonged growth slowdown may create credit stress, leading to premature tightening of financial conditions, it said.

Even as Morgan Stanley is concerned that surge in covid cases in India may last beyond the June quarter, it has a constructive view on the economy. It expects the cyclical recovery trend in India to continue in 2021, following a sequentially weaker second quarter due to covid-related restrictions. However, a prolonged growth slowdown may create credit stress, leading to premature tightening of financial conditions, it said.

They expect inflation to remain above the central bank’s target in 2021 and 2022 and see starting of a rate hike cycle from the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the bear case, we expect the surge in cases to last beyond the June quarter which, coupled with delay in vaccination ramp-up, causes growth to remain weaker for longer," Chachra and Gambhir said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, they feel swings in risk sentiment could expose India to risks of external stability, limiting scope for incremental policy support to protect against covid-related disruptions. A prolonged growth slowdown may create credit stress, leading to premature tightening of financial conditions.

On the external front, apart from covid related disruptions, risks could emerge from a slowdown in global growth, changes in commodity prices and swings in capital flows.

In the bull case scenario, they expect a quicker reduction in risks from covid with a quicker ramp-up of vaccinations. In addition, global growth accelerating more strongly as the virus impact recedes with lesser disruption to economic activity will set the stage for a stronger recovery in private sector demand and quicker recovery in private capex. This could bring to the fore inflation risks that would necessitate the central bank to increase policy rates earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It expects global investment to reach 121% of pre-recession levels by end-2022 (i.e., 12 quarters), compared with 25 quarters in the previous cycle, and will rise well above its average path for the last decade. Morgan Stanley forecasts global GDP growth of 6.5% for 2021 and 4.8% for 2022, 50 basis points above consensus for both years.

The key risk, however, is the emergence of covid variants, which may be resistant to vaccines, especially in emerging markets, where the pace of vaccination efforts has been slower than in developed markets, Morgan Stanley said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}