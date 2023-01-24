The first-ever joint exercise between Indian Army and Egyptian Army, Cyclone 2023, began its special heliborne operations at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Cyclone 2023 began between the two countries on January 14, 2023. The 14-day long exercise is being carried out in Rajasthan.

"Exercise #Cyclone 2023 #SpecialForces troops of #IndianArmy and #EgyptArmy exercised Special Heliborne Operations during the ongoing joint exercise at #Jaisalmer." tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information.

The exercise aims boost cooperation between the two army and their advancement in special forces skills such as Sniping, Combat Free Fall, Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Designation, sharing of information on weapons, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques and procedures.

The two armies will also perform Special Forces operations' joint planning and drills. The operations will be performed in a mechanised warfare setting as well as surgical strikes on terrorist camps/hideouts to include sniping of High-Value Targets.

From Non-Aligned Movement to being home to one of the oldest civilisations, India and Egypt have a lot of common between them. The exercise coincides with this year's Republic Day's celebration which will be joined by Egyptian President Adbel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest. Notably, this will be the first time when the President of Arab Republic of Egypt will be the chief guest of India's Republic Day Parade. Moreover, there can be some military agreement and deals between India and Egypt during President Adbel Fattah El-Sisi's visit to India.

Recently, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat visited to India. His visit reflects Egypts willingness to boost its ties with India in the Information and Technology field, especially in areas related to digital transformation, the electronics industry, building digital capabilities for youth, research and development, and cyber security.

As the two nations strive to enhance their military ties, Covid 19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict already brought the two nations closer together. India and Egypt showed mutual goodwill by helping each other during the tough times.

At the time when India was dealing with its worst Covid wave in 2021, Egypt dispatched 300,000 doses of Remdesivir in May 2021. The move was reciprocated by India with the supply of wheat in 2022 to support Egypt in dealing with the supply-side disruptions due to the ongoing war.

With Egypt being the world's largest importer of wheat, Russia-Ukraine crisis posed a threat against the Arab nation of food supply shortage. 80 per cent of the wheat supplied to Egypt is imported from Russia and Ukraine. Subsequently, the Egyptian Cabinet announced the inclusion of India in the list of accredited countries to supply wheat to Egypt in 2022 and this given impetuous for enhancing bilateral engagements.

(With inputs from ANI)