Cyclone 2023: Indian-Egyptian Special Forces conduct heliborne operations2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Conduct Heliborne operations were conducted in the ongoing joint military exercise between, Indian and Egyptian Special Forces in Rajasthan
The first-ever joint exercise between Indian Army and Egyptian Army, Cyclone 2023, began its special heliborne operations at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.
