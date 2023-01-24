Cyclone 2023: Indian-Egyptian Special Forces conduct heliborne operations

From Non-Aligned Movement to being home to one of the oldest civilisations, India and Egypt have a lot of common between them. The exercise coincides with this year's Republic Day's celebration which will be joined by Egyptian President Adbel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest. Notably, this will be the first time when the President of Arab Republic of Egypt will be the chief guest of India's Republic Day Parade. Moreover, there can be some military agreement and deals between India and Egypt during President Adbel Fattah El-Sisi's visit to India.