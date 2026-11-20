Cyclone Akvan's landfall near Odisha's Gopalpur on Friday morning disrupted rail and air services, inconveniencing hundreds of passengers.

The East Coast Railway cancelled around 45 trains while rescheduling 28 others for three days, according to an ANI report.

Air India and IndiGo have also issued travel advisories, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions to and from several cities due to adverse weather conditions.

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Railways cancel 45 trains East Coast Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Deepak Rout said the cancellations and rescheduling had been planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday to ensure passenger safety and protect railway assets.

"In view of Cyclone Akvan and considering the safety of passengers and railway assets, East Coast Railway has cancelled around 45 trains currently. This includes three days, that is, today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, and we have rescheduled around 28 trains," Rout said on Thursday.

He said the railway authorities were ensuring that no trains operated in the areas likely to be affected during the cyclone's landfall.

"What we are planning, actually, is that during the landfall process, no trains should be in that zone. So accordingly, we are rescheduling the trains so that passengers can be safe and their safety can be maintained," he added.

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Rout said the railway was preparing for the cyclone's expected landfall along the coast and wanted to ensure that trains did not operate in the affected zone around that time.

Air India, IndiGo issue advisories Air India has warned that flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam may be affected due to adverse weather conditions.

In its advisory, the airline asked passengers to check their updated flight status before leaving for the airport. Passengers can check the status on Air India's official flight status page.

IndiGo has also issued a travel advisory, saying flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata have been affected by adverse weather conditions associated with Cyclone Akvan.

The airline said it was notifying affected passengers on the mobile number provided at the time of booking and advised customers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport. IndiGo added that it was coordinating with the relevant authorities and monitoring the situation.

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Chennai-Yangon flight cancelled Air travel disruption has also affected a weekly flight between Chennai and Yangon in Myanmar, which was cancelled in both directions on Friday due to Cyclone Akvan in the Bay of Bengal, All India Radio reported.

More than 144 passengers who had arrived from Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli had to return to their hometowns, as the next flight is scheduled to depart only next week.

Odisha steps up cyclone preparations Meanwhile, Cyclone Akvan began making landfall near Odisha's Gopalpur on Friday morning, with wind speeds reaching 70-90 kmph, PTI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the landfall process began around 8 am and was expected to continue for the next three hours. In a statement, the weather agency said satellite imagery showed the cyclonic storm's cloud mass entering the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast.

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Amid rough sea conditions and strong winds along Puri beach, the district administration tightened safety measures along the coastline.

The Odisha government has evacuated more than 3 lakh people, deployed 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas and set up 9,341 cyclone shelters. The storm, the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days, changed its trajectory after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.