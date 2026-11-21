Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday, weakening into a deep depression as it moved inland.
While the storm is losing wind intensity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and a moderate risk of flash floods across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of the Northeast.
According to the weather agency, ‘Akvan’ weakened into a Cyclonic Storm in the early hours of Friday before crossing the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur between 7:30 am and 8:30 am IST, packing wind speeds of 70–80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. By 11:30 am, it had weakened further into a Deep Depression centred about 40 km north of Gopalpur.
Quick answers to key questions
Akvan crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday, with winds of 70–80 kmph and gusts up to 90 kmph. By 11:30 am, it had weakened into a deep depression.
Mayurbhanj and Balasore were placed under a red warning. The IMD warned of heavy rainfall, and officials reported continuous heavy rain in Mayurbhanj.
The IMD forecast isolated heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on November 21. Heavy rain was also possible in parts of Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Assam and Meghalaya.
The warning covered listed watersheds in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand. In Odisha, these included areas such as Ganjam, Puri, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.
Yes. Rail services in the region were cancelled or rescheduled, and flights to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam were affected by adverse weather. Airlines advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.
The Met Dept forecast the system to move nearly northwards over Odisha, weakening into a Depression by Friday evening and into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during the subsequent six hours.
Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced that the districts of Mayurbhanj and Balasore have been placed in the Red Zone.
“As a result, the IMD has reassessed the danger level of different districts, and they have now put Mayurbhanj and Balasore in the Red Zone,” Pujari said.
“Other districts like Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Ganjam are in the Orange Zone, and the rest of the districts of Odisha are in the Yellow Zone,” he added.
In Mayurbhanj, continuous heavy rainfall has made the situation critical, particularly at night, according to Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallick.
Senior officials are monitoring 12 flood-prone blocks, distributing cooked food at relief centres, and keeping teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services on standby across three locations.
Under Akvan’s influence, the Meteorological Centre in Raipur has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in northern districts—Balrampur, Janjgir-Champa, Jashpur, Raigarh, Sakti, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, and Surguja—for Saturday and Sunday, November 21 and 22.
With minimum support price (MSP) paddy procurement underway since November 15, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured farmers of full support and directed district collectors to conduct crop damage surveys.
Eligible farmers will receive financial assistance as per rules, while insured cultivators will be compensated under relevant crop insurance schemes. The state also suffered rain-induced crop damage last month during Cyclone Arnab.
The IMD has issued the following state-wise rainfall warnings as the remnant system moves inland:
Chhattisgarh: Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is very likely over east Chhattisgarh on November 21.
Gangetic West Bengal: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on November 21.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is very likely on November 21.
Jharkhand: Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on November 21.
Bihar: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over southeast Bihar on November 21.
Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Assam & Meghalaya: Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is very likely over Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, and Meghalaya on November 21.
The IMD has issued a moderate flash flood risk warning over watersheds in:
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