Train and flight operations have been affected in parts of eastern India as Cyclonic Storm Akvan triggers adverse weather conditions in Odisha and neighbouring regions.

According to an ANI report, the East Coast Railway cancelled 45 trains and rescheduled 29 on Thursday as a precautionary measure. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains on Friday. Most of the affected services were either bound for or passing through Puri.

Air travel has also been disrupted, with IndiGo and Air India issuing advisories warning passengers about possible disruptions to flight operations to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How many trains were cancelled or rescheduled because of Cyclone Akvan? ⌵ East Coast Railway cancelled 45 trains and rescheduled 29 on Thursday. South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains on Friday. 2 Which airports were affected by Cyclone Akvan flight disruptions? ⌵ Air India and IndiGo warned that flights to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam could be affected by adverse weather. 3 What should passengers do before travelling during Cyclone Akvan? ⌵ Check your flight status before leaving for the airport. IndiGo said it was notifying affected passengers using the mobile numbers provided at booking. 4 Why were trains cancelled and rescheduled during Cyclone Akvan? ⌵ Railway authorities said the changes were precautionary measures to protect passengers and railway assets. They planned to keep trains out of areas affected during the storm’s landfall. 5 Was the Chennai–Yangon flight affected by Cyclone Akvan? ⌵ Yes. The weekly flight between Chennai and Yangon was cancelled in both directions on Friday because of the cyclone.

IndiGo said flight operations at the three airports had been affected by adverse weather conditions associated with Cyclone Akvan. The airline in an advisory on Thursday, said it was informing affected passengers through the mobile numbers provided at the time of booking and advised travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Air India had issued a similar advisory on November 19, cautioning passengers that flights to and from Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam could be affected by the weather conditions. The airline asked passengers to check the latest flight status on its website before heading to the airport.

Both airlines said they were coordinating with the relevant authorities and monitoring the evolving weather situation, while reiterating that passenger and crew safety remained their priority.

Odisha districts under red, orange alerts Meanwhile, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said Mayurbhanj and Balasore had been placed under a red warning following a reassessment of the weather situation by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ANI reported.

According to Pujari, Cyclonic Storm Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur in Ganjam district between 10.30 am and 11 am on Friday. The system had crossed the coast and was moving north and northwest at wind speeds of 55-65 kmph while gradually weakening.

The IMD placed Mayurbhanj and Balasore under a red warning, while Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam were placed under an orange warning. The remaining districts were under a yellow warning.

Pujari said the red-warning districts were likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while other parts of the state could also experience rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Districts keep receiving rainfall In Bhadrak, Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said 26,173 people had been relocated and 145 relief camps established. He added that the district had received an average rainfall of 50.86 mm on Thursday and 15.29 mm on Friday, with the situation remaining under control.

Authorities in Mayurbhanj have also stepped up preparedness measures. Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallick said continuous heavy rainfall had made the situation critical, particularly during night hours.