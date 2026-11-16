Cyclone Akvan: When and where will it make landfall? Wind speed, rainfall forecast and states on IMD's weather alert

Cyclone Akvan, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast on Monday (November 16).

The weather system, currently positioned over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening and a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening, November 17.

Thereafter, it is expected to move northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the night of November 19 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

The approaching cyclone has prompted authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to step up preparedness measures, including identifying vulnerable areas and evacuating people ahead of the expected heavy rainfall.

Here's what we know about Cyclone Akvan's expected landfall, wind speed, rainfall forecast and the states likely to be affected.

Cyclone Akvan: When and where will it make landfall? According to the IMD, the deep depression is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

The system was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of around 6-8 kmph during the six hours preceding the IMD's Monday morning bulletin.

At 8.30 am on November 16, it was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 11.2°N and Longitude 86.4°E, about 630 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 690 km west of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 700 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 800 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 910 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal in the evening of today, the 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal in the evening of 17th November, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh; Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni, by noon of 20th November, 2026 as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

itude 86.4°E.

It was located approximately 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 800 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 910 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The IMD has forecast the following intensification:

- November 16 (Monday evening): Likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

- November 17 (Tuesday evening): Expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm.

- November 19 (Thursday night): Likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast as a very severe cyclonic storm.

- November 20 (Friday, by noon): Likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni.

Cyclone Akvan: How fast will the winds blow? The IMD has warned of extremely strong winds along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts as the cyclone approaches.

Maximum sustained wind speeds are likely to reach 120-130 kmph, with gusts of up to 145 kmph during the expected landfall.

The wind forecast for the affected regions is as follows:

- November 18: Squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely along and off the Odisha coast. Similar wind conditions are expected over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

- November 19 and 20: Gale winds of 120-130 kmph, with gusts up to 145 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

- November 19 and 20: Squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over Rayalaseema.

- November 21: Winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, while Rayalaseema may experience winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph.

Cyclone Akvan: Which states are likely to be affected? The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

1. Andhra Pradesh

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to bear the brunt of the approaching cyclone.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy falls at isolated locations, on November 19 and 20.

Rayalaseema is also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places during this period.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged farmers and residents to take precautions.

2. Odisha

Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations on November 18.

Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely along and off the Odisha coast on November 18. Wind speeds may increase to 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, from November 19 until the morning of November 20.

The Odisha government has directed district administrations in the southern parts of the state to identify vulnerable locations and begin evacuating people from low-lying and landslide-prone areas.

Ganjam district, which has already witnessed casualties during the recent cyclone Arnab, is among the areas on alert.

3. West Bengal

The cyclone is also likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of south Bengal between November 19 and 21.

According to the IMD, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also expected over several south Bengal districts, including Kolkata.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on November 19 and 20 as rough sea conditions are expected.

4. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The approaching weather system is likely to bring heavy rainfall to Chennai and neighbouring districts from November 17.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu from November 17.

From November 18, heavy rainfall is likely in Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, as well as Puducherry.

Fishermen along the Tamil Nadu coast have been advised not to venture into the sea from November 16 to 21.

Cyclone Akvan: What precautions have authorities announced? Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparations as the cyclone approaches.

The Odisha government has directed district administrations in southern districts to identify vulnerable locations and move residents to safer places ahead of the expected heavy rainfall.

Ganjam district officials have identified low-lying areas vulnerable to inundation and locations prone to landslides. The administration has also kept personnel and machinery ready for evacuation operations.

The IMD has advised fishermen along the Odisha coast not to venture into the sea from November 18 until the morning of November 20, when sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough.

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu have also been advised to stay away from the sea between November 16 and 21.