Cyclone Alert: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Odisha, West Bengal, predicts low-pressure area in...

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday, October 20, issued an alert of a cyclonic circulation formation over the Andaman Sea, and said the cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area in next 24 hours.

The formation may have an impact on coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal next week, the government-run weather agency said.

The IMD, in a bulletin, said, “The yesterday's cyclonic circulation over central Andaman Sea lay over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood at 0300 UTC of today, the 20 October, under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman sea by next 24 hours.”

Also Read | IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Andaman Nicobar today

“Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression around 0000 UTC of 22 October and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over east-central Bay of Bengal thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning..,” the IMD added.

The IMD has issued a weather warning. "Very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over South Interior Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar", IMD said.

Also Read | Chennai rains: IMD alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu capital

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Andhra Pradesh today.

Meanwhile, IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said that the Cyclonic circulation is likely to take the shape of a severe cyclonic storm.

Mohapatra said parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 23 onwards.

"Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 at some places," ANI quoted Mohapatra Mohapatra as saying.

Wind warning Andaman Sea: IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over the Andaman Sea till October 21

East-central Bay of Bengal: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely on October 21. Similarly wind speed reaching 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph by October 22 evening, and wind of 70-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph from October 23 evening till October 24 morning.

Adjoining areas of west-central Bay of Bengal: Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph is very likely on October 23 to 24.

North Bay of Bengal: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence from October 23 morning. It will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph from October 24 evening to October 25 morning and decrease thereafter.

The IMD further suggested the fishermen to return to shore by October 21. The weather agency said the low-pressure area is likely to be formed over Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on October 21, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression around October 23.