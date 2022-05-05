Cyclone alert issued for Odisha: Know when it will hit the coast, other details

Cyclone alert issued for Odisha: Know when it will hit the coast, other details2 min read . 12:00 PM IST
- We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6, IMD official said
With a possibility of a cyclonic storm crossing the Odisha coast next week, the state government on Wednesday notified that it is well prepared to face the eventuality but urged people not to panic.
Umashankar Das, senior scientist of IMD, Bhubaneswar told ANI on Thursday, "We are expecting a low-pressure area to be formed in South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6. After formation, we are expecting the low-pressure area will move in the northwest which will further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hrs, i.e., on May 8.
"As of now, we are expecting the wind speed (because of depression) to be around 40-50 km/hr from May 5 onwards, which will further increase to 55-65 km/hr for gusting up to 75 km/hr on May 8," he added.
Meanwhile, people of the state got panicked following a flurry of posts on social media claiming that a cyclonic storm is coming to hit the state.
Following this Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said on Wednesday, "The state is well prepared for the eventuality if any. District collectors have been informed about the possible calamity,"
Mohapatra made it clear that all low pressures in the sea do not take shape of cyclones and many of them fizzle out within the sea.
Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain urged people not to start panic buying to stock essential commodities.
The minister said it might cause an artificial shortage in the market and this would only benefit unscrupulous traders.
Swain said the food supplies department is monitoring the market and stringent action will be taken against those resorting to hoarding and black marketing.
The people of Odisha have witnessed successive cyclonic storms during summer for the last three years. They are Cyclone Yaas in 2021, Cyclone Amphan in 2020 and Cyclone Fani in 2019.
