Home > News > India > Cyclone Amphan: 72 killed, compensation of up to 2.5 lakh each, says Mamata

Kolkata: At least 72 people have died in West Bengal due to Cyclone Amphan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected districts and provide help to "rebuild those areas from scratch".

The chief minister also announced a compensation of 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh for the family members of each of the deceased.

"So far as per the reports we have received, 72 people have died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan. Two districts – North and South 24 Parganas are completely devastated. We have to rebuild those districts from scratch. I would urge the Central government to extend all help to the state," Banerjee said after conducting a review meeting with officials.

"I will visit the affected areas very soon. The restoration work will start soon. A large part of North and South 24 Parganas and Kolkata are facing massive power cut since last evening. Even telephone and mobile connections are down," she said.

"I have never witnessed such a fierce cyclone and destruction in my life. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas," Banerjee said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

‘Entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal’: PM Modi on cyclone Amphan

1 min read . 02:52 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with state officials visit control room on Aamphan super cyclone attack, at Nabanna in Kolkata. (ANI)

Cyclone Amphan: 3 lakh people evacuated, moved to relief shelters, says Mamata

1 min read . 19 May 2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference on COVID-19 situation, in Kolkata. (ANI)

West Bengal extends lockdown till May 31, Mamata announces slew of relaxations

1 min read . 18 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout