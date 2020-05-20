The weather department, which has been tracking the cyclone with the Doppler weather radars from Visakhapatnam, in its update, said the cyclone commenced the landfall process at 2:30 pm.

The process is likely to last for four hours, during which winds with speed ranging from 155-165 kmph, gusting up to 185 kmph, is expected to hit the coastal areas of North and South 24 Pargana, Medinipur and other coastal areas in West Bengal. These areas are already witnessing extremely heavy rainfall.

According to IMD, the forward sector of the wall cloud region of the cyclone, which is roughly about 700 km wide, had entered the land along West Bengal coast.

It will cross the Digha coast in West Bengal. This point is close to the Sunderbans, one of the most ecologically sensitive areas on the eastern coast of India.

The cyclone has lost some of its intensity and is now an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". After landfall it is likely to move towards North Assam and weaken gradually over the next few days.

It is the most intense cyclone over Bay of Bengal after the 1999 supercyclone that ravaged the coastal state of Odisha. While this cyclone would not directly hit Odisha, its likely to cause extensive damage to the north Odisha coastal districts because of the associated winds and heavy rains.

Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrok districts in Odisha could face the maximum impact. The National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) had already started evacuation of the sensitive areas on Monday.

The current intensity of the winds is 160-170 kmph, and gusting up to 190 kmph, which could be disastrous for the region. There could be massive damage, as trees are uprooted and buildings are affected. Road and rail links are also likely to be damaged.

